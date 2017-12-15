Search

Alexandre Lacazette set for Arsenal recall against Newcastle

Mathieu Debuchy and Theo Walcott, right
Arsenal will be without injured duo Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey for tomorrow's Premier League visit of Newcastle United.

Ramsey injured his hamstring in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Walcott (groin) is also sidelined, although manager Arsene Wenger could welcome back Shkodran Mustafi, as the defender is back in training following a thigh complaint.

Wenger is likely to bring Sead Kolasinac and one-time Newcastle target Alexandre Lacazette back into his starting line-up after they were rested at West Ham, but Santi Cazorla (ankle) remains absent.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck, Lacazette, Giroud.