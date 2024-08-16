Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United teenager Alfie Harrison was one of several academy stars to be given an opportunity with the first-team in pre-season.

The 18-year-old midfielder featured in five of Newcastle’s pre-season friendlies, making his full debut in the 1-0 win over Stade Brestois at St James’ Park last weekend. The youngster joined The Magpies’ academy from Manchester City in January for a nominal fee but has already caught the eye of head coach Eddie Howe.

But now the club must make a decision regarding the player’s next step this coming season. Harrison will now either go back to the Under-21s, stay with the first team or be loaned out.

Howe has already ruled out a loan exit for Trevan Sanusi this summer following the 17-year-old’s impressive pre-season with the first team. But the Newcastle boss kept things more open when asked about Harrison’s future.

“We'll always make that decision based on the individual,” Howe said when asked if the former Man City youngster would be allowed to leave on loan. “Trevan will stay with us more from a physical perspective and growth but, Alfie, we will make a decision as we would with all the young players who have been involved in pre-season, it's been great to see them and expose them to the jump in level.

“Some will go back to the [Under-21s].” Another academy midfielder, Jamie Miley, told The Gazette that he may leave the club on loan this summer in order to guarantee regular first-team football. A potential exit Howe didn’t rule out ahead of the new season.

Teenage forward Garang Kuol has also been made available for loan but has been nursing an injury in recent weeks that has kept him out of action in pre-season.