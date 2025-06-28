Newcastle United are yet to sign a senior player this summer, but have completed deals for some very promising youngsters.

Antonio Cordero will join Newcastle United from Malaga this week when his contract at the Spanish side expires. Cordero, who finished as a runner-up with Spain in the U19 European Championship, has a very bright future ahead of him and will be loaned out by the Magpies when he officially joins the club.

The signing of Cordero comes amid a renewed push to sign young players from across Europe. Georgian striker Vakhtang Salia will move to Tyneside when he turns 18 in August in a deal orchestrated by outgoing sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Speaking about the capture of Salia and the need to continue business like this, Mitchell told the club website: “We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang,” he told the club website when the deal was confirmed last year. “Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”

Newcastle United sign Rangers starlet

Mitchell may be leaving the club in the coming days, but Newcastle United will be determined to continue that transfer strategy and shape their academy squad to produce talented players to either use in the first-team or to sell-on for profit in future. It is a strategy that Chelsea and Manchester City have used very efficiently in recent seasons and is one of the main reasons they are able to spend so lavishly in the transfer market.

Ever looking for ways to bolster their youth ranks, the Magpies have looked north of the border for their most recent signing, with young Rangers forward Alfie Hutchison their newest recruit. The 16-year-old has been scouted by a number of Premier League clubs, but Newcastle United have been able to swoop for his signature - according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru posted on X: ‘Excl: Newcastle complete deal to sign talent Alfie Hutchison from Rangers, agreement in place. #NUFC beat several PL clubs to secure 16 year old striker for the Academy.’

Hutchison moved to Rangers in 2024 from Hearts and has impressed in the academy system at Ibrox. On Tyneside, the 16-year-old will join the academy system and develop under the watch of academy manager Steve Harper.

Newcastle United fans will undoubtedly be excited at seeing the club sign young players for the future, however, there is a growing need to see players join the first-team and strengthen Eddie Howe’s senior options. A back-up striker for Alexander Isak is a priority, particularly with Callum Wilson’s contract coming to an end in the coming days.

Wilson has spent five years on Tyneside but could leave as a free agent when his current deal expires. Leeds United have been linked with a move for the former Bournemouth man.