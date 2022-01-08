Everton boss Rafa Benitez confirmed Digne has asked to leave Goodison Park this month after finding himself out of favour under the former Newcastle boss.

Chelsea are understood to be monitoring the situation and The Magpies have been credited with an interest in the French international.

But Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly claimed there is ‘no way’ Digne will join Newcastle this month.

He tweeted: “Lucas Digne will leave Everton, never been in doubt. Three Premier League clubs interested, next week will be key - Chelsea are still waiting to decide on LB situation.

“Again, Digne will not join Newcastle. No way – and Lille are still hoping to keep Sven Botman.”

Romano’s assertiveness was not lost on Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who jokingly responded to the tweet by asking: “Ok Fabrizio just to clarify, is Lucas Digne going to join Newcastle?”

Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

