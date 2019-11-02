'Allan Saint-Maximin has just retired Pablo Zabaleta' – Newcastle United fans react to their rampant West Ham display
Newcastle United made hard work of an otherwise routine win at West Ham United – here’s what YOU have been saying about it on Twitter.
@Tullxn1 – “Yedlin and Saint-Maximin have killed Cresswell and Zabaleta with pace today mind, haven’t been able to deal with them.”
@uclabruin97 – “Watching Zabaleta try to mark ASM has been enjoyable.”
@MarkMazzocchi – “Allan Saint-Maximin is world class. What a performance today. Love you @asaintmaximin #HWTL #NUFC.”
@Zach_Leggett – “I think ASM may have just retired Zabaleta.”
@DavidBeattie86 – “Fair play to Almiron in this game, played well IMO. Just want him to get a bit more confidence.”
@soccerLjungg – “Good result lads but will someone PLEASE teach Saint-Maximin to shoot on target?!”
@eli_vgkbolts00 – “Newcastle CB’s for golden boot.”
@jolivernyc – “I’m just going to forget everything wrong with #NUFC for a week and enjoy this.”
@GazpiIicueta – “Excellent win despite having severe heart failure in extra time.”