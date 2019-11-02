LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

@Tullxn1 – “Yedlin and Saint-Maximin have killed Cresswell and Zabaleta with pace today mind, haven’t been able to deal with them.”

@uclabruin97 – “Watching Zabaleta try to mark ASM has been enjoyable.”

@MarkMazzocchi – “Allan Saint-Maximin is world class. What a performance today. Love you @asaintmaximin #HWTL #NUFC.”

@Zach_Leggett – “I think ASM may have just retired Zabaleta.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@DavidBeattie86 – “Fair play to Almiron in this game, played well IMO. Just want him to get a bit more confidence.”

@soccerLjungg – “Good result lads but will someone PLEASE teach Saint-Maximin to shoot on target?!”

@eli_vgkbolts00 – “Newcastle CB’s for golden boot.”

@jolivernyc – “I’m just going to forget everything wrong with #NUFC for a week and enjoy this.”