'Allan Saint-Maximin has just retired Pablo Zabaleta'  – Newcastle United fans react to their rampant West Ham display

Newcastle United made hard work of an otherwise routine win at West Ham United – here’s what YOU have been saying about it on Twitter.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:05 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:05 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

@Tullxn1 – “Yedlin and Saint-Maximin have killed Cresswell and Zabaleta with pace today mind, haven’t been able to deal with them.”

@uclabruin97 – “Watching Zabaleta try to mark ASM has been enjoyable.”

@MarkMazzocchi – “Allan Saint-Maximin is world class. What a performance today. Love you @asaintmaximin #HWTL #NUFC.”

@Zach_Leggett – “I think ASM may have just retired Zabaleta.”

@DavidBeattie86 – “Fair play to Almiron in this game, played well IMO. Just want him to get a bit more confidence.”

@soccerLjungg – “Good result lads but will someone PLEASE teach Saint-Maximin to shoot on target?!”

@eli_vgkbolts00 – “Newcastle CB’s for golden boot.”

@jolivernyc – “I’m just going to forget everything wrong with #NUFC for a week and enjoy this.”

@GazpiIicueta – “Excellent win despite having severe heart failure in extra time.”