Allan Saint-Maximin out of Newcastle United friendly, Freddie Woodman starts

The winger – who played against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium on Friday night – will miss the game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, where Newcastle United will be backed by around 1,700 fans, through illness.

Freddie Woodman meanwhile, starts in goal after returning from a period of self-isolation. Mark Gillespie – who also had to isolate after Karl Darlow tested positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago – is on the bench.

Defenders Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar, back from their post-Euro 2020 breaks, are on the bench. Striker Joelinton is still out with the thigh injury he suffered in the club’s opening pre-season friendly against non-league York City earlier this month

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Hayden, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Fraser, Gayle, Wilson. Subs: Gillespie, Langley, Dummett, M Longstaff, Schar, Hendrick, Krafth, Murphy, Watts, Young, White, Bondswell.