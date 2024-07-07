Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Tottenham Hotspur record signing Tanguy Ndombele has completed a free transfer following his release.

The 27-year-old midfielder has joined Ligue 1 side Nice after his contract at Spurs was terminated by mutual consent on June 30.

Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon in 2019 for a club record £55million fee. But he ultimately failed to live up to his price tag as he went on to score 10 goals in 91 appearances for the club. His last Premier League goal for Spurs came in a 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park back in October 2021.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Since then, he has spent time on loan at Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray before securing a permanent free transfer to Nice this week.

Former Newcastle winger and Ndombele’s former France Under-21s team-mate Allan Saint-Maximin reacted to the move on Instagram, commenting: “Incroyable [incredible].”

Saint-Maximin was sold by Newcastle to Al Ahli for £22million last summer but remains a fan favourite on Tyneside.

The Magpies had previously been linked with a move for Ndombele back in the summer of 2022. Reports from France at the time described Newcastle as being in ‘pole position’ to sign the midfielder before he ended up joining Napoli on loan.

While Newcastle weren’t understood to be interested in Ndombele this summer, they have made moves in the free agent market already with the signings of Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy following their respective releases from AFC Bournemouth and Birmingham City.

United also tried to sign Tosin Adarabioyo with his contract at Fulham set to expire but the defender opted to join Chelsea instead.

Saint-Maximin has also commented on potential outgoings at Newcastle after he was praised for his ‘sacrifice’ last summer.

Current Magpies winger Miguel Almiron was criticised on social media for not wanting to leave Newcastle as the club struggled to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

