Allan Saint-Maximin returns to the fold at Newcastle United as Callum Wilson returns from injury

Callum Wilson has been passed fit to face Norwich City.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 1:06 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th August 2021, 1:09 pm
Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Newcastle United striker – who has missed the club’s last two friendlies with a knock – lines up at St James’s Park against the newly-promoted team this afternoon (2pm kick-off).

Allan Saint-Maximin has also recovered from an illness, and is on the bench. Freddie Woodman – who is on standby to make his Premier League debut next weekend – starts the game between the posts.

"The result isn’t the be-all and end-all this afternoon – they don’t matter until the real stuff starts in a few days – but I do want to see us end our pre-season in a positive fashion, and to give our fans something to be optimistic about going into that first game,” said head coach Steve Bruce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Murphy, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, S Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Gillespie, M Longstaff, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Fraser, Langley, Watts.

Callum WilsonAllan Saint-MaximinFreddie WoodmanNorwich City