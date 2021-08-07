Allan Saint-Maximin returns to the fold at Newcastle United as Callum Wilson returns from injury

Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Newcastle United striker – who has missed the club’s last two friendlies with a knock – lines up at St James’s Park against the newly-promoted team this afternoon (2pm kick-off).

Allan Saint-Maximin has also recovered from an illness, and is on the bench. Freddie Woodman – who is on standby to make his Premier League debut next weekend – starts the game between the posts.

"The result isn’t the be-all and end-all this afternoon – they don’t matter until the real stuff starts in a few days – but I do want to see us end our pre-season in a positive fashion, and to give our fans something to be optimistic about going into that first game,” said head coach Steve Bruce.

