Allan Saint-Maximin returns to the fold at Newcastle United as Callum Wilson returns from injury
Callum Wilson has been passed fit to face Norwich City.
The Newcastle United striker – who has missed the club’s last two friendlies with a knock – lines up at St James’s Park against the newly-promoted team this afternoon (2pm kick-off).
Allan Saint-Maximin has also recovered from an illness, and is on the bench. Freddie Woodman – who is on standby to make his Premier League debut next weekend – starts the game between the posts.
"The result isn’t the be-all and end-all this afternoon – they don’t matter until the real stuff starts in a few days – but I do want to see us end our pre-season in a positive fashion, and to give our fans something to be optimistic about going into that first game,” said head coach Steve Bruce.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Murphy, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, S Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Gillespie, M Longstaff, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Fraser, Langley, Watts.