Allan Saint-Maximin sends message to Joe Willock as he prepare for Arsenal future talks
Allan Saint-Maximin has told Joe Willock he misses him as the Arsenal midfielder prepares for sitdown talks over his future.
The Frenchman stuck up a strong bond with Willock during his remarkable loan spell at Newcastle United in the second-half of last season.
In 14 appearances, the 21-year-old netted eight goals – including a Premier League record of being the youngest player to score in seven consecutive matches.
Magpies head coach Steve Bruce made no secret of his hopes to bring Willock back to St James’s Park, though his future in North London has not yet been decided.
Willock is due to hold discussions with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and could be handed an opportunity to impress in pre-season.
Meanwhile, he has clearly left a lasting impression on the Newcastle dressing room, as relayed by Saint-Maximin.
When Saint-Maximin uploaded an image to Instagram of himself in training, Willock commented "machine."
Saint-Maximin then immediately replied "miss you" before his former teammate said "miss you too bro."