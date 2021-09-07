Allan Saint-Maximin told he should be playing at a more 'renowned club' than Newcastle United

That’s the view of his former Saint Etienne youth coach Gilles Rodriguez, who claims the 24-year-old is one of the most talented players he’s worked with.

Saint-Maximin progressed through the Saints’ academy under Rodriguez before joining Monaco after a handful of first-team appearances.

After loan spells at Hannover 96 and Bastia, Nice signed the Frenchman in 2017 before Newcastle paid £16.2million for his services two years later.

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Rodriguez, first reflecting on Saint-Maximin’s time at Saint Etienne, believes he was let go too early.

“Over the past 7-8 years, there’s especially one (regret), Allan Saint-Maximin,” Rodriguez told Speaking to But! Football Club.

"He was the most talented. Allan has a huge talent. What he was lacking to impact the club more was the mental side. He left too soon.

"It’s a shame for ASSE. If the boy could have had five or six seasons with us with the right frame of mind, he would have been extraordinary.”

The Frenchman stuck up an instant bond with the St James’s Park faithful and is a key member of Steve Bruce’s squad.

He is recognised as one of the most feared attackers in the Premier League with his dribbling skills enough to win a game on his own.

Clubs across Europe have taken notice of Saint-Maximin, leading Rodriguez to believe he should essentially be playing for a bigger club.

He continued: “Today, he’s at Newcastle and you can say he’s still doing well in his career.

"Personally, I’m a bit more reserved. Looking at his extraordinary talent and his age today (24), Saint-Maximin should have played in a much more renowned club.

"Newcastle, that’s still something, but it’s just my opinion…”

Earlier this year, Saint-Maximin hinted his long-term future could lie away from Newcastle as the club continues to fight relegation season upon season.

He told Sky Sports: “I had always said Newcastle should not be fighting against relegation every year. We have to fight for the top 10, it's what the supporters deserve.

"Sometimes you have to think about your future, you can see Leicester winning the FA Cup, you play football to win trophies, not to fight to stay up.”

