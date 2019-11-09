Allan Saint-Maximin's three-word response to Newcastle United win
Allan Saint-Maximin, again, did everything but score for Newcastle United.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 8:55 pm
Updated
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 8:56 pm
The summer signing tormented Bournemouth with his pace in this afternoon’s 2-1 win at St James’s Park.
Saint-Maximin – who had been instrumental in last weekend’s 3-2 win over West Ham United – took to social media after the game, which lifted the club up to 11th in the Premier League.
The 22-year-old tweeted “that’s the spirit” after the win.
DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark were on target for Steve Bruce’s side.