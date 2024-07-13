Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes has delivered a message in response to the major news coming out of Newcastle United this week.

Newcastle co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi will be leaving the football club. The couple were instrumental in the takeover process that was eventually completed in October 2021 and have played an important role behind the scenes.

Confirmation of their departure comes after repeated investment from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and RB Sports & Media which has seen Staveley’s share shrink from 10% to 5.7% since the takeover. The remaining share will be absorbed by the remaining co-owners with PIF and RB Sports & Media’s stake increasing to 85% and 15% respectively.

Guimaraes was one of the marquee signings of the first transfer window under new ownership in January 2022. Since his £40million arrival from Lyon, Guimaraes has established himself as one of Newcastle’s greatest ever players in the modern era and a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

He has made 107 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals.

And following the news of Staveley and Ghodoussi’s departure, Guimaraes took to Instagram to post a thank you message to the pair.

“Very Sad by the news, thank you both for what you have done for the club,” Guimaraes wrote. “I still don't believe in it.

“Wishing you all the best for the future and thank you once again for pushing me into the club! Always will be grateful @amandastaveley and @mehrdadghodoussi.”

Newcastle’s players returned to pre-season training this week but Guimaraes will be given a break before returning due to his involvement in the Copa America with Brazil. Guimaraes played in every match for his country as they were knocked out by Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-final.