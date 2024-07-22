Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Amadou Onana from Everton.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old joins for a reported £50million transfer fee plus add-ons after completing his medical over the weekend. Onana has been away with Belgium at Euro 2024 as they were knocked out by France in the last-16. Villa fought off tentative competition from Newcastle United and Manchester United to land the 6ft 5in midfielder. The Magpies targeted Onana earlier this year as a potential long-term replacement for Joelinton when the Brazilian’s future at St James’ Park was uncertain due to his contract situation.

But with Joelinton since signing a new deal, Newcastle’s interest cooled, allowing Villa to swoop and complete a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onana joined Everton from Lille for £33million in 2022 and he went on to make 72 appearances for the club, scoring four goals. The Toffees were twice charged for breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules last season, resulting in an eight-point deduction in total.

Villa confirmed the arrival of Onana with an official statement on Monday afternoon.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Amadou Onana from Everton. A deep-lying midfielder adept at breaking up play and winning back possession, Onana links up with Villa having recently represented Belgium at UEFA Euro 2024.

The 22-year-old took his first steps in professional football with Hamburger SV in Germany before spending a year at LOSC Lille in Ligue 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Onana would then join Everton in the summer of 2022, going on to make over 70 appearances for the Toffees, scoring three times last term. On the international stage, he has been capped 17 times by his country.”