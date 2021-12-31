Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi issue message to Newcastle United fans

The club is 19th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s game against Southampton, which could be postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.

However, Staveley and Ghodoussi are upbeat about the longer-term prospects for the club, which is now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, following October’s £305million takeover.

They have spoken about their hopes for a “bright and successful future” for the club, which is two points adrift of safety with half the season played.

"The turn of the year is, of course, a time when we all reflect on the past and look forward to the future,” said Staveley and Ghodoussi in a joint statement issued to supporters.

“Despite the current challenges, we see a bright and, ultimately, successful future for Newcastle United.

"The club has amazing fans. It has serious, long-term investors. And the club has a workforce committed to getting the best for both the football club and the City of Newcastle.

“Obviously, we face some stern challenges ahead of us – not least the issues surrounding the continuing pandemic.

Co-owners Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi at St James's Park.

"But we will meet these challenges with fierce determination and a strong resolve to improve every aspect of the club, while playing a full role in the community we serve.

"As we look back at the last twelve months, we were of course delighted to finally complete the purchase of the club on October 7.

"This reflected the patience of each investor and the belief that we would get the deal done.

"It also reflects the commitment of Mike Ashley and his team – shown over a lengthy period – to ensure that not only did the deal go through, but that ownership of the club passed to people who could take the club forward responsibly.

"We thank Mike and his team for that commitment as, without it, the deal would not have been possible.

"We also thank each member of our staff, who have embraced the changes that have already been made and shown a tremendous work ethic in very demanding circumstances.

"We all know that we have a great deal to do, but we will strive to fulfil this great club’s promise.

“As ever, the massively passionate support of our fans will be crucial as we look to improve our results on the pitch.

"We have had a very tough first half of the season, but you have been right behind the team and we want to take this opportunity to let you know how very much we appreciate it.

"Our most recent match at St James’s Park showed the power that can be generated when the players and supporters unite and feed off each other, and it was wonderful to experience that special atmosphere.

“Let’s take that positivity into 2022 as we aim to progress on and off the pitch.

“We have very important fixtures ahead of us and a January transfer window that we have worked tirelessly to prepare for, so let’s face our challenges head on and look forward to the second half of the season with optimism."

