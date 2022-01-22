Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi make Newcastle United vow in wake of £10m Mike Ashley claim

Staveley led the consortium which bought the club from Ashley late last year. Ashley is now suing Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi for breaking the conditions of a £10million loan he made to them to facilitate the £305million sale, according to MailOnline.

The billionaire, it's reported, claims that Staveley – who owns 10% of the club – has breached the terms of the loan by criticising his running of the club in the media – and taking down Sports Direct signage at St James’s Park.

Ashley has demanded the return of the loan – plus interest.

Staveley’s post-takeover comments, it’s claimed, “diminished” Ashley’s reputation. Court documents, it’s reported, list “derogatory” remarks from Staveley, who also told of her keenness to see the unpopular signs removed after the takeover was completed. The signs were finally taken down last month.

Staveley and Ghodoussi have pledged to defend the claim. They also insist that the legal action “will not distract them” at the relegation-threatened club.

A spokesperson for Staveley and Ghodoussi said: “A company owned by Mike Ashley has issued proceedings against Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. The claim is connected to the acquisition of NUFC.

“Ms Staveley and Mr Ghodoussi do not intend to comment on the details of the litigation. However, they are very confident of successfully defending the claim in full.

“The litigation will not distract Ms Staveley or Mr Ghodoussi from their hard work at Newcastle United, particularly as they focus on the opportunities and deadlines presented by the January transfer window.”

