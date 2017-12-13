Amanda Staveley close to £300m takeover of Newcastle United

Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners are reportedly close to sealing a £300m takeover of Newcastle United.

Staveley's offer of around £250million was knocked back, but an improved offer has been tabled and is likely to be accepted by Ashley, who is keen to leave the Magpies after almost 10 years at the helm.

Mike Ashley placed the club up for sale earlier this season and was back then reportedly keen to recoup around £400m for the club he paid £134 for in 2008.

But after considerable negotiations, which included a meeting between Ashley and Staveley last week at a London curry house, the pair come to an agreement, according to reports.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Ashley has agreed to fund Rafa Benitez's spending in the January transfer window, then Staveley & Co would reimburse the Sports Direct Tycoon when the deal is completed, which is most likely to be by the end of January.

It is also being reported that Benitez could get £30million to spend next month as part of the deal.