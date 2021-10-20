Amanda Staveley & Co step up Newcastle United manager search with Paulo Fonseca leading contender
Newcastle’s new owners have stepped up their search for a new head coach after Steve Bruce’s reign finally came to a end.
Thirteen days since Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium finally got its hands on the club, the 60-year-old’s 27-month tenure drew to a close on Wednesday when it was announced that he had gone by mutual consent.
The PA news agency understands that former Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is a genuine candidate for the vacancy as the hierarchy whittles down a list of potential successors, but that he is not the only one despite being installed as a hot favourite.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and ex-Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard have also been linked with the job, although the Magpies’ owners have bought themselves a little time to get a key early decision right by placing Bruce’s assistant Graeme Jones in charge for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.
Jones, part of Gareth Southgate’s England staff for this summer’s Euro 2020 finals tournament, joined the staff at St James’s Park in January having worked successfully under Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, and was credited with playing a significant role in last season’s successful fight for Premier League survival.
Whether Staveley and her partners will seek to make a permanent appointment immediately or wait until the summer when the pool of candidates will be larger remains to be seen, although Newcastle’s parlous league position – they are 19th having won none of their first eight games – suggests they cannot afford to gamble with their £305million investment.