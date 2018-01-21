Amanda Staveley has a message for Newcastle owner Mike Ashley

Amanda Staveley has given her view of Mike Ashley’s valuation of Newcastle United.

Ashley last week walk away from talks with would-be buyer Staveley, who claims she tabled a £250million offer for the club in November.

The discussions were labelled a “waste of time” by a source close to Ashley, who put United up for sale in October after admitting he was not prepared to put any more of his own money into the Premier League club.

Staveley, a Middle East-based financier, says the bid from PCP Capital Partners “remains on the table”.

Ashley values the club at closer to £350million, though he could accept a bid of around £300million.

Staveley told Abu Dhabi-based publication The National: “That is (his) right if he thinks it’s worth £350m.

“He’s got a right to wait for the right price, and that’s OK, (but) don’t scare off other potential bidders, because there are so few potential parties that can buy it.”

Staveley was involved in Sheikh Mansour’s takeover of Manchester City – who beat Newcastle 3-1 on Saturday – in 2008.

“It’s my belief that big clubs should be owned by individuals with deep pockets, or sovereigns, like Man City,” said Staveley. “What Abu Dhabi has done to support Manchester is an example of a responsible football owner, so the big clubs are in the safest hands.”

Staveley spoke about the backing for her bid for Newcastle last week.

“I’m putting a lot of my own capital into this and our investors, who come from around the world, include sovereign wealth funds,” she said.