Amanda Staveley leaves Newcastle United training ground as Steve Bruce speculation rumbles on

Staveley, fronting the club’s new ownership, arrived at Benton at around 12:15pm and spent just under two hours inside.

It is understood a decision is yet to be made on Bruce’s future as head coach, despite wide reports suggesting he is set to be sacked.

Staveley, speaking about Bruce’s future last week, said: "We’ll make the decisions that need to be made, but we’re going to do a full review of all the club, not just on the footballing side, but the commercial side (too), and once we’ve done that, we’ll come back to everybody.

"We really need to assess what we have, what we need, and how we’re going to build this, and how we’re going to build the club up. We’ve got to get investment into the academy, investment into the training ground, into players.

"We’ve got an incredible group of players, but they need nurturing. It’s not just about investment into managers and individual players, it’s about looking at a plan that works together … that will get us to the top of the Premier League."

Following Staveley’s meeting, Bruce took training as Newcastle prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

In a recent survey by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust, 94.3% of supporters voted in favour of Bruce departing.

Steve Bruce remains the head coach of Newcastle United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Bruce revealed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph after the takeover was announced that he was fearing the sack, though wanted to prove himself to United’s new Saudi-backed owners.

