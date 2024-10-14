Amanda Staveley Newcastle United linked Companies House update after Tottenham Hotspur visit

Another one of Amanda Staveley’s companies linked to the Newcastle United takeover is set for liquidation.

Redstart Leisure Limited, previously known as Cantervale Limited, has filed a special resolution for voluntary liquidation. Staveley, the only named director of the company, used it to acquire a 10% stake in Newcastle as part of a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund led takeover in October 2021.

Cantervale Limited changed its name to Redstart Leisure Limited at the start of October only for a winding-up process to begin two weeks later. It comes less than a month after another one of Staveley’s companies - Apollo Belvedere Services LLP (previously PCP Capital Partners) - was wound up after a high court battle with Greek shipping magnate Victor Restis.

PCP Capital Partners were named as part of the original consortium that completed the £300million takeover of Newcastle alongside the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media in 2021. Though it was Cantervale Holdings who actually held Staveley’s ownership stake in the club.

Fans of Newcastle United show their thanks to co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley with a flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park on August 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.Fans of Newcastle United show their thanks to co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley with a flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park on August 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Fans of Newcastle United show their thanks to co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley with a flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park on August 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Staveley left Newcastle along with husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi in July with PIF and RB Sports & Media absorbing her stake in the club. Since leaving the club, Staveley has been linked with a potential investment in fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy told a fans’ forum that the club were seeking further investment. Levy was understood to be opposed to Newcastle’s takeover back in 2021 along with several other Premier League club chiefs.

"Some form of minority investment is what we're looking for,” Levy revealed. “We've got nothing to announce at the moment but we are in the market."

And Staveley has hinted that she is open to investing in other football clubs.

“Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult,” she told The Athletic. “But it’s possible.”

Adding fuel to the speculation surrounding Spurs, Staveley has been pictured in the VIP box at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent weeks.

Since Staveley’s departure from Newcastle, the club appointed a new director to the board. South Shields-born property manager Roger Thornton’s arrival was officially confirmed by the club and a Companies House update last week.

