Newcastle United's current training ground in Benton | Newcastle United FC

Newcastle United are planning to move to a new training ground after investing heavily in the current Darsley Park site.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley described the club’s training ground as ‘a joke’ prior to a £10million refurbishment back in 2022.

Staveley was part of the PIF-led consortium that bought Newcastle from Mike Ashley back in 2021. But the new ownership were hit with some immediate problems away from the obvious issues on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s training ground at Darsley Park was dated and was in desperate need of refurbishment. With the club’s aiming to attract players to compete at the top end of the Premier League, it needed a training ground that would at least reflect that of a top-flight club.

Amanda Staveley slams NUFC training ground upon arrival

Reflecting on the training ground via the High Performance Podcast, Staveley said: “The training ground was a joke. We had to be able to attract players immediately so we couldn’t just say ‘well, okay, we’re going to develop a fantastic new training ground and it’s going to take 18 months to do the plans and two years to develop’.

“We needed to solve the problem there and then. So my husband, his brother, the PIF team and Jamie [Reuben], we put a plan together to do that and take what we had and train it into which now when you go up it is really lovely.

“The food was bad, people were having almost like cold baths, it was just ice buckets, there was no cryotherapy, all the lack of facilities that you need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United confirm new training ground plans

After the initial refurbishment, Newcastle have continued to improve the training ground, having submitted fresh plans back in April.

A club statement read: “Newcastle United have submitted plans to extend the club’s current first team Training Centre as work to identify a new site for a future training facility continues.

The redevelopment proposals look to build upon the significant work carried out at the Darsley Park site in recent years, which has helped to deliver elite performance facilities for first team players and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Planning permission has been submitted for 1,350 square metres of necessary new-build accommodation, focusing on new office and meeting space and additional support facilities.

“In turn, the existing building will be reconfigured to provide further treatment spaces and staff support areas, alongside improved front of house facilities and an enlarged players' lounge.

“The site is currently occupied by 140 personnel. Staff and visitor numbers to the site will remain unchanged following the extension.

“The proposal improves space planning, and provides enhanced facilities by enabling the removal of low quality temporary buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site area includes revised car parking to the north and west perimeter of the extension, with pedestrian access into the office, media and storage spaces.

“Accessible parking spaces have been provided along the north of the extension in close proximity to the main entrance.

“Photovoltaics (PV) have been combined on the roof of the new extension and areas of existing roof to offset electrical loads on the site. If approved, work is expected to be completed in summer 2026.”

This comes as the club are still looking to develop a new world-class training complex in the future, but further details have not been disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United planning £200m training ground investment

Newcastle's medium to long-term plans are to move to a new purpose-built site elsewhere.

In early 2025, A budget of around £200million was approved to build the complex and potential locations have been assessed, but a formal announcement is yet to be made.

This comes as the club has put a decision on the future of St James’ Park on hold so far this year. A stadium announcement was expected in early 2025 but never came before new chief executive officer David Hopkinson claimed, following his appointment last week, that a decision is yet to be made.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle will partner with world-leading architects Populous to design the new training ground. Populous was behind the design of Real Madrid’s training complex which includes indoor and outdoor training facilities, a swimming pool, various function rooms and a 20,000-seater stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s training complex plans will include a small purpose-built stadium on-site, similar to the one seen at Real Madrid.

Fortunately for Newcastle, investment into club infrastructure such as the training ground and stadium are not taken into account when it comes to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. And that gives majority owners PIF the first real opportunity to properly flex its financial muscles so to speak.

"I'd certainly like to think so,” Howe said when asked if PIF’s ambition can be made clear with investment into the infrastructure. “That's really important and I always say that when you're trying to build a football club upwards and forwards. The infrastructure is so important.

“The training ground is where the players live day to day. That environment is key. It can help you recruit players. It can help you keep players happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need world-class facilities if the club's ambitions are to be realised and, of course, that's interlinked to the stadium. Our stadium is fantastic now and I love playing there but if we are to improve, whether that means staying or leaving, whatever the outcome, trying to bring world-class facilities here will be a game-changer for us.”