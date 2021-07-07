Amanda Staveley reveals her frustration and sadness ahead of Newcastle United takeover arbitration

Staveley’s PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers agreed to purchase the Magpies from Mike Ashley 15 months ago but have been stopped in their tracks by the Premier League (EPL).

The EPL refused to pass the deal through their owners’ and directors’ test, which has forced United and Ashley to take legal action.

Two legal challenges against the EPL are currently ongoing – arbitration and the Competition Appeal Tribunal case.

Amanda Staveley

Staveley, this week, has been very vocal about the arbitration process – which is due to begin in July – and the need for it to be held in public, rather than be confidential.

She wrote to Tracey Crouch, the MP leading a review into football governance and Digital, Culture, Media and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden.

Now, in an interview with ITV Tyne Tees, a determined Staveley said: “What we’re asking for is that the arbitration is held in a public arena.

"Ultimately, this is the fans’ club. If we are privileged enough to acquire it, we’re there as custodians.

"The owners will always be the fans, so it’s important they get to see what’s going on in the next few months.”

Staveley revealed the takeover is not just about Newcastle as a football club, but the city and region as well.

She added: "I'm frustrated and saddened, this is an investment post-Covid, post-Brexit that is going into Newcastle and the North of England and I think it's really important.

"Mike has said on numerous occasions ‘look, I’m a wealthy guy but not wealthy enough to support this club’, so he’s done all he can in his stewardship.

"Our transaction does not stop anyone else coming in and buying the football club. If some other great buyer was there with deep pockets and would transform the region – I genuinely believe Mike would do that deal.

"The problem is, there just aren’t a huge amount of buyers that are available.”

