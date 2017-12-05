Amanda Staveley sets 'two-week' deadline for Mike Ashley as Newcastle takeover talks drag on

Amanda Staveley has given Mike Ashley a two-week deadline to accept an offer for Newcastle United, according to a report.

The Times claim that Staveley is keen for a takeover to be completed well before the end of the January transfer window.

Middle East-based financier Staveley's PCP Capital Partners, it reports, has made an offer of a one-off payment of £250million.

Owner Ashley, however, is understood to value United, bought a decade ago for £134million, at closer to £400million.

The report adds that there is "little prospect of Staveley increasing her bid significantly".

Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League and Staveley wants a relegation clause in the deal which would see her get a rebate in the event of the club dropping out of the Premier League this season.