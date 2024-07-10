Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi will be leaving Newcastle United less than three years after the club’s takeover.

Staveley in particular was pivotal in the takeover process for her determination and tenacity to push the transformative deal through with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund back in 2021. The £305million takeover left Newcastle fans rejoicing as it brought Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership to an end.

Staveley acquired a 10% stake in the club with Jamie Reuben’s RB Sports & Media also acquiring 10% and PIF the remaining 80%. That share has since been reduced to 6% and now 5.7% which will now likely be sold to PIF.

The pair not only enabled the takeover but gave the club the foundations needed to battle against relegation and ultimately qualify for the Champions League the following season.

With little footballing experience and an enormous task ahead of them back in 2021, Staveley and Ghodoussi dug deep and played a key role in the appointment of Eddie Howe and the January transfer window which saw the club sign the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn.

Eventually, senior appointments would be made behind the scenes but Staveley and Ghodoussi have continued to play an important role at St James’ Park. Their passion for the club and engagement in person and on social media warmed to many Newcastle fans who hadn’t experienced anything like this before from previous owners.

It was that warm and approachable demeanour that helped make Newcastle’s new Saudi-led ownership more palatable for the Premier League and supporters moving forward.

And Staveley’s championing of the women’s team has arguably been one of her biggest success stories since joining the club. Prior to the takeover, Newcastle Women were not even an official part of the football club and were languishing in the fourth tier of women’s football.

Less than three years on, The Lady Magpies are a professional outfit, have broken attendance records at St James’ Park as an official part of the club and are now preparing to compete with the likes of Sunderland in the Women’s Championship. Staveley’s departure will come as a big blow to the women’s side.

Of course, their tenure as co-owners hasn’t been perfect - the running of a football club rarely is. The club’s ticketing situation, a close call with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules among other minor mishaps have done little to tarnish the positive legacy they will leave behind.

Staveley always had the club’s best interests at heart and was consistent with her ambition to see Newcastle win not just something, but everything. In many ways, it’s a shame that she won’t play an active role in seeing those dreams (hopefully) come to fruition.

While there is possibly a feeling of still having work to do at St James’ Park, the appointment of Paul Mitchell and the team of experienced footballing people in place at the club leaves Staveley and Ghodoussi’s position almost lost in the noise and without the financial capabilities to keep up with co-owners PIF or even The Reubens.