Newcastle United Women previously operated as an independent organisation while being supported by Newcastle United Foundation in recent years.

But for the first time in the club’s history, the Lady Magpies have completed the relevant formalities to officially become part of Newcastle United Football Club ahead of the 2022-23 season.

United Women get their season underway at Merseyrail on Sunday and will be targeting promotion from the FA Women’s National League Division One – the fourth tier of women’s football in England.

Newcastle United Co-owner Amanda Staveley on the pitch after the FA Women's National League Division One North match against Alnwick Town Ladies at St James' Park on May 01, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The final game of last season saw Newcastle Women set a record women’s league attendance in the UK with 22,134 spectators in attendance for the 4-0 win over Alnwick Town Ladies at St James’s Park in May.

Plans are also in place to play two more matches at St James’s Park over the coming season as well as Kingston Park and Whitley Park.

The move has been part of co-owner Amanda Staveley’s ambitious plans to increase the profile of the Newcastle women's side and will see increased investment in the first team, the introduction of a development squad and formal support from the club.

A statement from Newcastle’s shareholders said: “From the outset, we have stated and demonstrated our wholehearted commitment to the growth of Newcastle United Women.

"The recent success of the Lionesses has added tremendous momentum behind women's participation in football everywhere, and we want to create a pathway for all women and girls to be able to enjoy playing the game.

“We are delighted that Newcastle United Women is now formally a part of the Newcastle United family and we look forward to supporting the team as it goes from strength to strength."

As a result Becky Langley will become the team’s manager on a full-time basis.

She added: “We are so proud to be part of the Newcastle United family. It gives everyone even more determination to make the club proud and to represent our fans and our city the best we can.”