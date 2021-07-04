Amanda Staveley's powerful Newcastle United takeover letter revealed and the 'immediate' action she calls for

In a powerful letter, the financier says there is a chance for the club’s would-be buyers to make a ‘real stance’ and give fans the transparency which she feels they deserve.

Staveley’s warning, which came in a letter written to Crouch and reported in part by Sky News, comes almost a year after a consortium containing her PCP Capital Partners firm, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and the Reuben Brothers withdrew its offer for Newcastle United following an elongated Owners and Directors’ Test.

They had previously agreed a deal worth more than £300million with Mike Ashley to purchase the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Staveley

Hopes of a takeover remain alive though, with Premier League arbitration and a Competition Appeal Tribunal case both still active.

There are hopes that the two-pronged attack will enable the takeover to happen while also allowing information regarding the stalled deal to enter the public domain – with Newcastle United themselves this week calling for a transparent process.

And Staveley has stated her view that fans deserve ‘absolute transparency’ in her letter to Crouch.

As reported by Sky, she wrote: "Fans surely deserve absolute transparency from the regulators across all their processes - to best ensure that they act responsibly.

"They are performing a function like that of a government regulator - but without the same systems for accountability."

She says this is a chance for the would-be buyers to take a ‘real stance’ – likening it to that taken by the government over the proposed European Super League – but has warned that time is of the essence.

She continues: "But there is real urgency - given the NUFC arbitration hearing is due to take place this month.

"We need intervention immediately to force the issue out into the open.

"It is my view that it is likely that that would be enough to make those involved behave more responsibly and signal the government's intention to take effective action in the interests of the country.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.