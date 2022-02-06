Eddie Howe’s squad welcomed five new additions to his squad in January with quality added to positions all over the pitch. There were also seven players that left on-loan to various clubs across the EFL.

Overall, it was a successful transfer window for Newcastle who entered February in a stronger position than where they were when they left December.

During the course of the window, there were some major decisions made by Newcastle that will impact the club not only in the short-term, but also in the long-term.

After a hectic month on Tyneside, here, we analyse nine major decisions made by Newcastle United in the January transfer window:

1. Matty Longstaff loan On deadline day, it was confirmed that he would be joining League Two side Mansfield Town on loan. Whilst a loan move for Longstaff was not a surprise, the destination did raise eyebrows on Tyneside. Many expected the midfielder to move to a Championship side, however this is a chance for Longstaff to rediscover form and confidence at a promotion chasing side. All eyes will be on how he progresses and hopes are high that he can impress under the guidance of Nigel Clough.

2. Burn's boyhood return Dan Burn's return to Newcastle United is a genuinely feel-good story and it will be very interesting to see how he gets on at St James's Park. He's impressed whilst at Brighton and certainly improves the side - but he will be under a lot of pressure to help tighten up a leaky defence.

3. Jesse Lingard rejection Despite a very good window, it ended on a slightly sour note when Manchester United refused to sanction a loan move for Lingard. He would have added another dimension to the Magpies attack and only time will tell to see if this could prove to be one that got away.

4. Squad decisions Five incomings to Tyneside have been offset by just two senior outgoings, meaning that three players will remain unregistered for the remainder of the season. Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden seem like the unfortunate ones to miss out in what is a very tough call for Eddie Howe to make.