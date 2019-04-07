Andros Townsend reacts to 'pantomime' boos from Newcastle United fans

Andros Townsend says he’ll “always be grateful” to Newcastle United fans – despite being booed on his return to St James’s Park.

Townsend was in Crystal Palace team which won 1-0 on Saturday.

Newcastle fans booed Townsend, who spent the second half of the 2015-16 season at the club.

The winger, fearing that a season in the Championship would hurt his England career, left the club in the wake of relegation.

Rafa Benitez has since tried and failed to re-sign the 27-year-old, who labelled the boos as “pantomime stuff.”

“It was pantomime stuff – I didn’t mind that,” said Townsend.

“They know I did a good job when I was here, so really it doesn’t matter.

“I’ll always be grateful to them for the support they gave me.

“Anyway, that shows I must have done a good job when I was here.

“It’s a fantastic club with fantastic supporters. Great players, great pitch, great stadium, and it’s always nice to come back.”

Luka Milivojevic won the game from the penalty spot after DeAndre Yedlin brought down Wilfried Zaha.

It was the 10th penalty that the Palace captain has scored this season.

“I practise, not a lot but regularly,” said Milivojevic. “Normally, the day before a game I decide which way I will shoot.

“There’s always one session a week where I’ll decide. I won’t say too much – I don’t want keepers to read this in the papers! I make my mind up, and 99% I never change my mind.”