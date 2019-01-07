Andy Carroll discusses his future amid Newcastle return rumours

Andy Carroll says he is determined to fight for his place at West Ham United - despite reports linking him with a return to Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old has started just one Premier League game for the Hammers this season, but netted in their FA Cup triumph over Birmingham City on Saturday.

With his game time limited, some reports had suggested that he could be set for a sensational return to St James's Park in the January transfer window - with Rafa Benitez keen to secure attacking reinforcements.

A product of the Magpies' academy, the striker made 91 appearances for the club and netted 33 times before joining Liverpool in a big money move.

Reports in the Express, via the Twitter account @ExWHUEmployee, claimed that Newcastle were keen on securing a return for Carroll.

And in an intriguing twist, they went on to suggest that Jonjo Shelvey could be used as a makeweight in a swap deal.

But Carroll has seemingly poured cold water on rumours of a return, by saying he is determined to secure a future at the London Stadium.

His current deal is set to expire in the summer and, despite the club holding a two-year option to extend the agreement, the Gateshead-born frontman knows he will have to fight for an extended stay.

"Of course I want to stay,” he told the Mirror.

“I’m just playing football as it is and not thinking about that [his contract situation].

“Yes, I want to stay and I want a new deal but I can’t really think about that every day. I’ve just got to play my football when I get the chance.

“I’ve got a two-year option at the end of the season so we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve got to play a few more games like this one, get on when I when I get on and, like the manager says, I’ve got to impress him in the minutes he gives me.”