Andy Carroll 'in talks' with Championship club after Newcastle United exit

Carroll re-joined his boyhood club in the summer of 2019 – nine years on from his £35million transfer to Liverpool – but struggled to make an impact.

He found the net once in 37 matches and was severely underused by Steve Bruce last season, playing just 21 minutes between February and May.

The 32-year-old stayed largely injury-free and according to Bruce is seeking regular first-team football.

Andy Carroll is reportedly in talks with Reading following his release from Newcastle United. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking in July, the United head coach said: "He's out of contract. I had a conversation with Andy.

"I think he wants to go and play. I wish the lad all the best. I hope it goes for the rest of his career.

"He's certainly been a big help to me in the last couple of years, that's for sure."

According to Football Insider, Championship outfit Reading are hopeful of reaching an agreement with Carroll’s before Tuesday’s deadline.

That said, the deal doesn’t need to be finalised before 11pm as the striker is a free agent.

The Royals have recently signed Scott Dann and Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea.

