On the agenda was injury news, lack of goals and January plans. Here’s EVERYTHING the Newcastle United head coach discussed at his Benton press call this morning.
1. Injury news?
“Andy’s trained the last couple of days, so he comes into the squad." Bruce confirmed Matt Ritchie and Fabian Schar will miss out.
2. So Carroll is fit...
“Look, we hope that he can string a few weeks together on the training ground. It’s a groin injury which, thankfully, has nothing to do with his ankle. For this weekend he’s available for selection.”
3. When will Schar be back?
"He could be OK for Bournemouth. We’ll have to wait and see.”
4. What's the latest on Florian Lejeune?
“He’s going to play again on Monday night against Aston Villa. Hopefully, he’s going to be available (after international break).”
