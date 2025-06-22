Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has left French club Bordeaux.

The 36-year-old joined the troubled French fourth-tier side from Ligue 2 club Amiens last September and enjoyed a solid season.

Carroll scored 11 goals in 21 league games for Bordeaux before deciding to leave the club and return to England at the end of the 2024/25 season in order ‘to be closer to his children’.

The former Newcastle striker is a father of five and returned to England numerous times during his time at Bordeaux. One time to support The Magpies in their 2-1 Carabao Cup win against another of his former clubs, Liverpool, at Wembley Stadium back in March.

Bordeaux confirm Andy Carroll departure in heartfelt statement

A club statement issued by Bordeaux read: “FC Girondins de Bordeaux would like to warmly thank Andy Carroll for his time at the club this season.

“Having arrived last summer with a desire to take on a new challenge, Andy did not hesitate to join the Gironde to try the Bordeaux adventure, showing total commitment from his first days.

“On the pitch, the English striker scored 11 goals in 21 league matches. But beyond the statistics, Andy brought his experience, physical impact, and professionalism to his role on a daily basis, both in the locker room and during important matches. Off the pitch, he is an exceptional and generous personality that the Club's fans and employees have enjoyed working alongside.

“Today, to be closer to his children, Andy has chosen to return home. We fully understand and respect this personal decision. Thanks for everything, Andy. You'll always be home here. Safe travels and see you soon!”

A third Andy Carroll spell at Newcastle United?

Bring him home? To be fair, Carroll’s hometown club Gateshead could do with a striker.

Carroll scored 33 goals in 91 games for Newcastle between 2006 and 2011 having progressed through the club’s academy. He then joined Liverpool for a Newcastle club record sale of £35million, which still stands 14 years on.

In 2019, Carroll joined Newcastle as a free agent but his impact was limited to just one goal in 43 appearances over two seasons.

Following his release from Newcastle, Carroll had spells at Reading and West Bromwich Albion in the Championship before moving to France to join Amiens in 2023.

Now he’s ready to return to England and find a new club, let’s rule out a return to Newcastle for the nine-time England international.

The Magpies have been linked with former academy graduates who are free agents such as Fraser Forster and Tim Krul so far this summer due to UEFA’s squad rules. But a third-choice goalkeeper is one thing, a striker from the French fourth-tier is another.

As a Newcastle club-trained player, Carroll would help the club satisfy UEFA’s rules, but Eddie Howe would sooner turn to an academy forward than bring back the striker for a third spell at St James’ Park.

UEFA squad rules set to punish Newcastle United

The absurdity of UEFA’s squad rules or Newcastle’s lack of club-trained players has put former academy players into sharper focus this summer.

Last time out in the Champions League, Newcastle had Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff and Paul Dummett to help satisfy the club-trained player quota.

UEFA squad rules require clubs to name four ‘club-trained players’ who were contracted to the club in question for three years between the ages of 15 and 21. Clubs can name up to 25 players in their senior squad lists for UEFA competitions but only if they fulfil the four club-trained player quota.

Failure to do so will result in a reduced squad size with Newcastle’s squad currently set to be limited to 22 players with Sean Longstaff the only senior club-trained player as things stand. The midfielder has also been linked with a move away that could see Newcastle’s squad list reduced to just 21 players.