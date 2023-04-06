Andy Carroll reveals what Newcastle United players are telling him
Andy Carroll has revealed what his former Newcastle United team-mates are telling him about life at his old club.
Eddie Howe’s side are third in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s game at Brentford following a 5-1 win over West Ham United last night.
Reading striker Carroll – who had two spells at his boyhood club – has been told about the “trust” behind the scenes under Howe.
“Newcastle are doing very well at the moment,” Carroll told Sky Bet. “Whatever Eddie Howe is saying in the dressing room is working.
"I speak with a lot of the team. There’s lots of togetherness in the team. In the international breaks, they go on training camps together. They’ve got a bond and all believe – and trust in each other.
"The fans help a lot. It sounds so cliched to describe them as the 12th man, but their support helps a lot. Their fanbase is massive. When they get going, it’s tough to knock them.”
Gateshead-born Carroll returned to Newcastle as a free agent in the summer of 2019 when Steve Bruce was head coach.
The former England international left the club two years later. Speaking at the time, Bruce said: "He's out of contract.
"I had a conversation with Andy. I think he wants to go and play. I wish the lad all the best. I hope it goes for the rest of his career. He's certainly been a big help to me in the last couple of years, that's for sure.”