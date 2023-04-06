Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading striker Carroll – who had two spells at his boyhood club – has been told about the “trust” behind the scenes under Howe.

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll.

“Newcastle are doing very well at the moment,” Carroll told Sky Bet. “Whatever Eddie Howe is saying in the dressing room is working.

"I speak with a lot of the team. There’s lots of togetherness in the team. In the international breaks, they go on training camps together. They’ve got a bond and all believe – and trust in each other.

"The fans help a lot. It sounds so cliched to describe them as the 12th man, but their support helps a lot. Their fanbase is massive. When they get going, it’s tough to knock them.”

The former England international left the club two years later. Speaking at the time, Bruce said: "He's out of contract.