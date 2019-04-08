Andy Carroll set for free transfer at West Ham United

Andy Carroll will be available on a free transfer this summer.

The striker will miss West Ham United's remaining games after undergoing ankle surgery, according to the Daily Mail.

And it is reported that Carroll, out of contract in the summer, will not be offered a new deal by the club.

Speaking last month after Carroll suffered a setback, West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini said: "I think Andy will play more years without any problem.

"He will resolve the problem with his ankle. He worked for the last three months without any injury, so I think it’s just a matter of time, but he will return to play – here or for another team."

Carroll joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in January 2011 in a £35million deal.

The 30-year-old – who has been troubled by persistent ankle problems during his time at West Ham – has been repeatedly linked with a return to St James's Park.