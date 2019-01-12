'Announce the takeover!': Mike Ashley will watch Newcastle at Chelsea - and fans have reacted

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has made an appearance at Stamford Bridge - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Sports Direct tycoon attended a string of fixtures earlier in the season but, having been on holiday over the festive period, has now returned to watch the Magpies against Chelsea.

And supporters have been quick to react to Ashley's appearance - and hope the threadbare squad named by Rafa Benitez will a message to the club's owner.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@Dan96__ said: "I actually feel sorry for Sean Longstaff. Growth will be totally wrecked by Mike Ashley’s refusal to spend."

@AndersonAdam91 added: "If only he was there to make an announcement that he’s agreed to sell the club."

@GeordieKyle tweeted: "Hopefully he announces the takeover on the pitch before kick off"

@KieranBarker96 posted: "I’m sorry but that’s the most unacceptable line up I’ve ever seen... cheers Mike Ashley"

@angrycatj commented: "No surprise, Ashley is actually a Chelsea fan, owns alot of Chelsea investment property , its got excellent directors box facility and it's 5 minutes from his house"

@mickcee14 added: "Cant see us getting out the bottom 3 tonight, probably not for the rest of the season if I’m hones"

@leecarty94 said: "Were leaking at least four tonight. 3 centre half’s across a back four on the pitch, four defenders on the bench, an engine room of Hayden who wants to leave and a kid with less than 20mins prem exp. Ashley will still watch and not see the need for investment