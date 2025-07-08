Anthony Elanga arrives for medical ahead of £55m Newcastle United transfer

Anthony Elanga has landed in the North East ahead of his medical at Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old has flown to Newcastle directly from Faro in Portugal, where he had been training individually as a transfer agreement was thrashed out.

The Magpies submitted a £55million bid to Nottingham Forest for Elanga last week which has been accepted and personal terms regarding a five-year deal have been agreed.

Elanga will be Newcastle’s first major signing of the summer and second overall after the free transfer of Antonio Cordero from Malaga. The winger will also be the club’s second most expensive signing after his Sweden international teammate Alexander Isak.

Elanga’s flight from Faro has landed, and he is now set to complete his medical at Newcastle.

Once finalised, the transfer will represent Newcastle securing one of their top targets and strengthening a key area ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Elanga will join Newcastle after two strong seasons at Nottingham Forest following a £15million move from Manchester United in 2023. Since arriving at the City Ground, Elanga has scored 11 goals and assisted 21 in 82 appearances.

His pace and power down the right and ability to create and score with both feet made him a particularly attractive option to Newcastle. While players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus were also discussed, Elanga’s younger age and potential to improve further made him Newcastle’s preferred choice.

Medical pending, Elanga also boasts an impressive fitness record for Forest having missed only two Premier League matches since joining the club.

The winger will provide direct competition for Jacob Murphy on the right and, if all goes to plan, could feature in Newcastle’s pre-season opener at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off).

Murphy’s form during the 2024/25 season means Elanga won’t walk straight into the side but instead will have to fight for his place. But the added fixture demands of Champions League football will see Eddie Howe rotate his side during the season in order to manage his squad and avoid fatigue.

Murphy contributed nine goals and 14 assists for Newcastle during the 2024/25 season, including a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg strike against Arsenal and an assist for Alexander Isak’s winner in the final against Liverpool. The 30-year-old has become a fan favourite and a cult hero since Eddie Howe’s arrival as manager.

Although Murphy had previously been tipped to leave Newcastle, the winger’s technical ability, versatility and tactical understanding have made him a favourite under Howe.

As such, an interesting battle could emerge in pre-season to see who gets the nod on the right wing for the opening day of the Premier League season at Aston Villa on August 16 (12:30pm kick-off).

Elanga’s move will see Newcastle finally land a major first-team signing after several quiet transfer windows in succession.

You have to go back two years for Newcastle’s last active transfer window when it comes to significant first-team additions. Ahead of the 2023/24 Champions League campaign, Newcastle signed Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Although Newcastle had to be patient to feel the real impact of the big-money signings, all four have proven their worth to the club in time.

After Elanga, Newcastle are still looking to sign at least a couple more players ahead of the new season.