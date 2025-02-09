Will Osula grabbed two assists on his return to the starting line-up as Newcastle United beat Birmingham City 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Osula was making only his third start for Newcastle since his summer arrival from Sheffield United. After scoring in his previous start against Bromley in the FA Cup third round last month, the 21-year-old was heavily involved again at St Andrew’s.

Osula started the match on the right wing and set up Joe Willock and Callum Wilson in quick succession to help Newcastle come from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 in the match. Birmingham pulled the score back to 2-2 before half-time but Willock scored his second and Newcastle’s third in the closing stages to confirm a spot in Monday’s fifth-round draw.

After the match, Osula took to Instagram to post images of himself at St Andrew’s along with the caption: “2 assists into the next round 🤪.”

Goalscorer Willock commented: “My guy.”

Jacob Murphy gave the Denmark Under-21 international the nickname: “Mad man.”

And Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes wrote: “Top player and top guy.”

Newcastle fans were also quick to pick up on a comment made by Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

A proud Elanga wrote: “Dasssss ma boyy!”

The winger also made a similar comment when Osula scored in the previous round against Bromley. It’s led Newcastle fans to question why the Forest winger, who shares no international or former club connection with Osula, is regularly commenting on his Instagram posts.

But the pair’s connection comes through sharing the same agency.

Anthony Elanga linked with Newcastle United

Elanga has been on Newcastle’s radar as a potential winger target since last season. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season at Forest so far with three goals and eight assists in 26 appearances.

But Newcastle’s winger Jacob Murphy actually boasts a marginally better record than Elanga this season with five goals and nine assists in 25 appearances. Newcastle’s interest in Elanga last summer was well-documented with the club holding talks with Forest over a potential signing back in June but a deal failed to materialise as the Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules deadline approached.

It was then suggested that Newcastle made a late swoop to sign Elanga on deadline day in the summer transfer window, but this was played down by senior club sources.