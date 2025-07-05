Newcastle United are close to striking a deal with Nottingham Forest for Anthony Elanga following a £55million bid.

Newcastle had a £45million bid rejected by Forest for Elanga last month and also had an unsuccessful attempt to sign the winger last summer.

But there has been a transfer breakthrough this past week following the submission of a new £55million bid. Unlike the previous bid that was rejected, an agreement is understood to be close regarding Newcastle's latest proposal.

Given Forest’s initial stance of Elanga not being for sale, there is growing confidence from Newcastle that a deal can get done.

Sky Sports provide Anthony Elanga latest after NUFC bid

As reported by The Gazette, Newcastle’s £55million bid for Elanga had not been accepted by Forest as of Friday, but crucially hasn’t been rejected either.

That message was echoed by Sky Sports in Germany with transfer expert Florian Plettenberg stating that the deal is ‘on’.

He wrote: “There is currently no agreement between Forest and Newcastle regarding Anthony #Elanga. However, Newcastle are pushing strongly after a £55m offer was submitted. Negotiations are positive and ongoing. Deal on.”

Newcastle will make Elanga the their second most expensive signing behind his Sweden international teammate Alexander Isak.

The Magpies have made signing a right winger a priority target after failing to strengthen the position since the takeover in 2021. And Elanga has emerged as a top target over the past two seasons having proven himself at Forest with 11 goals and 21 assists in 82 appearances since his £15million move from Manchester United in 2023.

Newcastle return for pre-season training on Monday and play their first friendly game in just over a fortnight at Celtic on July 19. The Magpies want at least Elanga and goalkeeper James Trafford through the door by then as they close in on their first summer transfer breakthrough.

Newcastle are yet to make a first team signing so far this summer with only 18-year-old winger Antonio Cordero joining the club so far. Howe’s squad has also got smaller this past week with Lloyd Kelly’s loan move to Juventus becoming permanent, Jamal Lewis being released and John Ruddy and Callum Wilson being out of contract.

A further update is expected on the futures of Ruddy and Wilson, who are currently free agents but Newcastle are yet to officially confirm their release. The last update from the club claimed discussions were taking place over potential new deals for the pair but nothing has materialised so far.

Anthony Elanga on Newcastle United links

Last month, Elanga was asked about Newcastle’s interest in him while on international duty with Sweden.

He told Fotbollskanalen: “There is a lot of talk. I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Elanga also told Swedish newspaper Expressen : “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That's what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action.”