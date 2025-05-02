Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United forward Will Osula’s social media activity with one of the club’s historic transfer targets has got people talking this week.

Osula scored his first Premier League goal last time out as Newcastle United beat Ipswich Town 3-0 at St James’ Park to move back up to third in the Premier League table with four games left to play.

He is likely to be named on the bench for Sunday’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion (2pm kick-off) as The Magpies look to strengthen their grip on the Champions League qualification places.

The Premier League title and relegated clubs have been confirmed with four games to go, leaving the battle for European qualification as the only really competitive element left in the 2024-25 season.

Fortunately, more than half of the Premier League feel they still have a chance of some form of European qualification. Should Manchester City win the FA Cup, eighth place would open up to European qualification.

Fulham currently sit eighth but Brentford sit only two points behind them in 11th while 12th place Crystal Palace will feel they also have a chance of European qualification as they face Man City in the FA Cup final. The FA Cup winners earn a spot in next season’s Europa League.

And after shining on the pitch for Newcastle last Saturday, Osula has been shining off it by cooking for two of his teammates.

NUFC duo Alexander Isak & Joe Willock dine at Will Osula’s home

While Osula’s impact during his first season on Tyneside has been limited, he is a popular figure amongst supporters and his Newcastle teammates.

This week, Osula cooked Joe Willock and Alexander Isak some Nigerian fufu and posted a video of the pair eating it at his home in Newcastle via his TikTok account.

During the short video, Isak looked at the camera and stated: “It’s the best fufu I’ve ever had.”

Willock added: “It’s banging.”

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga responds

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, who knows Isak well through the Sweden national team and Osula through the same agency, commented on Osula’s post: “Where’s my invite bro?”

The closest we’ll get to a ‘come get me plea’ from the winger.

To which Osula responded: “Anytime my bro, join us.”

While seemingly a polite dinner invite on the surface, the interaction certainly captured the imagination of Newcastle supporters, given Elanga’s previous transfer links with the club. Some fans even joked that Osula could play the role of a transfer ‘agent’ to help get a deal done.

Anthony Elanga linked with Newcastle United transfer

Elanga has been on Newcastle’s radar as a potential winger target since last season. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season at Forest so far with six goals and 10 assists in 39 appearances.

Playing in a similar role, Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy boasts a better record than Elanga this season with nine goals and 13 assists in 37 games.

Newcastle’s interest in Elanga last summer was well-documented with the club holding talks with Forest over a potential signing back in June, but a deal failed to materialise as the Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules deadline approached.

It was then suggested that Newcastle made a late swoop to sign Elanga on deadline day in the summer transfer window, but this was played down by senior club sources.

Elanga even addressed Newcastle’s interest when speaking to Fotboll Skanalen last year.

“The environment in Nottingham is good,” he said. “It is clear that you can see that Newcastle are interested, it means that I am playing good football when a big club shows interest.

“But Nottingham is also a big club, they have won two Champions Leagues, even though it was before I was born. But I’m happy in Nottingham and have a contract there.

“Isak talked to me about it. But I said the same to him as I say to you. We have a good relationship and good chemistry when we play together. But I have a contract with Nottingham. I’m focusing on Nottingham and hope to have a good season, then we’ll see what happens.”