Newcastle United latest news: Anthony Gordon has issued a strong verdict following his side’s draw against Aston Villa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Gordon has praised Newcastle United’s togetherness following their draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park. Eddie Howe’s side headed to the midlands without their talisman, Alexander Isak, who remains unavailable for selection amid speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Isak didn’t feature at all during pre-season for the Magpies and is not expected to return to the first-team in the imminent future. His absence at Villa Park was evident when the Magpies spurned a number of good chances to break the deadlock and take the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Elanga missed an early one-on-one before Anthony Gordon, acting as a central striker in Isak’s absence, saw a header flash over the bar. Marco Bizot in the Villa goal, though, didn’t have too much to do as the Magpies struggled to create chances at times, particularly when the hosts were reduced to ten men and defended in numbers.

Despite failing to come away with three points, it was a spirited performance from Howe’s side and one, when you consider everything they have had to deal with off the pitch this summer, that will lift the mood on Tyneside.

Anthony Gordon’s Aston Villa v Newcastle United reaction

Gordon, meanwhile, believes his teammates have grown closer together this summer and that facing adversity can make them better in the long term: “That's our main strength is our togetherness and nothing's going to break that. Things can only make it better.

“Every challenge that comes at us is going to make us better. I think you've seen that today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“It's been a difficult summer and you wouldn't have thought it looking at us today, the way we performed, so it's a testament to the staff and all the lads for keeping up.”

A sold-out away end clapped every single member of Howe’s playing and coaching staff off the Villa Park turf at full-time, showing their support for a group of players that put every drop of effort into getting a result for them. However, once the group headed towards the tunnel, x-rated chants aimed at the absent Isak were sung loudly by a few hundred fans that remained inside the stadium.

Asked for his view on the support the fans had shown him and his teammates at Villa Park, Gordon said: “Yeah, it's no surprise.

“They're always like that, they're the best, regardless of results. We've had some really bad defeats over the years I've been here and it never changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're always there at the end clapping. Even today they could have been really disappointed, but the atmosphere at the end was class. They were clapping, singing songs. It just goes back to the togetherness of the whole group.”

Newcastle United’s next game is nine days away when they host Arne Slot’s Liverpool at St James’ Park. Matches between Newcastle United and Liverpool are always highly anticipated affairs, but with everything that has happened, or not happened, this summer, Tyneside is expected to be rocking in front of the Sky Sports Monday Night Football cameras.