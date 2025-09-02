Newcastle United latest news: Anthony Gordon’s return to action has been confirmed after he missed the goalless draw against Leeds United through suspension.

In the absence of Anthony Gordon, Newcastle United limped to yet another goalless draw on their travels this season. Will Osula was unable to take advantage of being handed his first ever Premier League start in the black-and-white, whilst new signing Nick Woltemade watched on from the stands having not been registered in time to feature.

Gordon missed out as he served the first of a three-match ban following his red card against Liverpool. The former Everton man was dismissed for a foul on Virgil van Dijk during a bruising match at St James’ Park five days prior.

That red card was the second time that Gordon had been sent off in 2025 and, by the time his suspension concludes, he would have missed six matches this calendar year through suspension.

Anthony Gordon return dates confirmed

One quirk of suspension rules mean that whilst Gordon is unavailable for selection by Eddie Howe, he will be able to play for England during the upcoming international break. Much like his previous suspension back in March, when he featured for the Three Lions against Albania at Wembley, Gordon will be able to play under Thomas Tuchel this month when they face Andorra and Serbia.

Following the international break, Gordon will be forced to once again sit out when Newcastle United take on Wolves in their first Premier League match back following the international break. Gordon will not be able to feature on that day with Woltemade and Yoane Wissa potentially being handed their debuts by Howe and an opportunity to spearhead the Magpies attack.

That game will mark the second of Gordon’s three-match ban, however, he will be able to play in their next outing. That’s because domestic suspensions do not carry over to European competitions and therefore, Gordon will be eligible for selection when Barcelona travel to St James’ Park for the first match of the Champions League league phase.

Taking place 28 years and one day after their famous 3-2 win over the Catalan giants, that match promises to be a special and unique atmosphere on Tyneside and Gordon, who played a key role in their famous win over PSG two years ago, will be desperate to play a part in that game.

Three days after their meeting with Barcelona, the Magpies travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth. However, once again, Gordon will be suspended for that game.

Fortunately for the 24-year-old, that match will be the third and final game of his suspension and he will then again be free to feature in the Premier League. Gordon’s next Premier League game for Newcastle United, therefore, will come at St James’ Park against Arsenal on Sunday 28 September (4:30pm kick-off).

Just to further complicate matters ever so slightly, a Carabao Cup against Bradford City will be played between those games and will be one that Gordon is eligible to feature in if chosen by Eddie Howe.

To summarise, Gordon can feature for England v Andorra (6 September) and Serbia (9 September) and for Newcastle United against Barcelona (18 September), Bradford City (date TBA) and Arsenal (28 September). He will not be available to play in matches against Wolves (13 September) and AFC Bournemouth (21 September).