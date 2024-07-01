Newcastle United star 'wants' to join Liverpool after £68m double deal agreed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has reportedly had his ‘head turned’ by Liverpool’s interest.

Liverpool and Newcastle held conversations about a possible move for the 23-year-old but no bid was made. Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 for £45million and has since scored 13 goals and assisted 11 in 64 appearances for the club while also becoming a full England international.

The winger is currently away with The Three Lions at Euro 2024 but has been limited to just one substitute cameo so far. But according to The Telegraph, Liverpool’s interest has resulted in Gordon having his ‘head turned’ while out in Germany.

Gordon is a boyhood Liverpool fan and would understandably be very keen to return to Merseyside with the added lure of challenging for major trophies and Champions League football on a regular basis.

Newcastle scrambling to meet the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules deadline on June 30 saw conversations take place regarding the potential sale of top players such as Gordon and Alexander Isak, who attracted interest from Chelsea. But now the deadline has passed and The Magpies have raised the funds needed through the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined total of £68million, there is reduced pressure to sell the likes of Isak and Gordon.

Had Newcastle not raised the funds needed to satisfy PSR, they would have risked a potential Premier League points deduction for the 2024-25 campaign.

Now, Newcastle are in a stronger negotiation position and would demand significant fees to consider selling players such as Gordon, Isak or Bruno Guimaraes.