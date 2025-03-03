Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is set to miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool following his red card against Brighton on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon has been handed a three-match ban after Anthony Taylor showed him a straight red card following a push on Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park. The 24-year-old will miss the upcoming matches against West Ham United in the Premier League, Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final and Brentford in the Premier League - ruling him out of action for five weeks in total.

Unlike yellow card suspensions which are competition-specific, red card suspensions carry across all domestic competitions in England. Newcastle will consider appealing the decision if they feel there is grounds to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said after the Brighton defeat: “Yeah, of course [we will appeal], I think if we analyse the incident and feel there's ground for that, we will do without hesitation.

“If Anthony is missing the game then of course that would be a big blow to us.”

The only way Gordon will be back available for the Carabao Cup final is if Newcastle are able to successfully appeal the red card decision.

The situation brings with it a sense of deja vu after Nick Pope missed the 2023 Carabao Cup final after being sent off against Liverpool in the Premier League. Pope was only handed a one-match ban for handling the ball outside of the penalty area but it was enough to rule him out of the final against Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle refrained from appealing the decision that occasion with Howe stating at the time: “I don't know where we stand on [having grounds for an appeal so it would be foolish of me to comment too much.”

But Howe’s comments regarding Gordon were far more open this time around, hinting Newcastle could make an appeal. Whether it is successful is another matter entirely.

What the FA rules say about red card appeals & violent conduct

Gordon was sent off for violent conduct which brings with it an automatic three-match ban. But FA rules give Newcastle slight hope of having Gordon available for the final.

The club will have to prove referee Anthony Taylor made an ‘obvious error’ in sending Gordon off in order to be successful with their appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA defines ‘violent conduct’ as : “Violent conduct is when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made.

“In addition, a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible.”

VAR checked the decision and refrained from intervening as it was deemed that Taylor had not made an error in sending Gordon off.

Given Gordon clearly pushed van Hecke in the head and looked at the defender before doing so, Newcastle’s argument against the sending-off would require them to prove their player either did not intend to strike the player in the head or did so in an attempt to win the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact play had already stopped prior to the incident may also be taken into consideration. Either way, Newcastle’s chances of a successful appeal aren’t promising.

But Newcastle can still exercise their right to appeal the decision, as per FA guidelines.

FA guidance states: "All red cards can be appealed with the exception of those for use of offensive or insulting or abusive language/gestures and receiving a second caution in a game.

"Please be aware that for an appeal to be successful, you must be able to prove that the referee made an obvious error in sending the player off."