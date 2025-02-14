Eddie Howe has provided updates on Joelinton, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes ahead of Newcastle United’s trip to Manchester City.

Newcastle face three teams above them in the Premier League table in their next three matches things stand with Saturday’s trip to City (3pm kick-off) followed by matches against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

And head coach Eddie Howe will have to manage his squad carefully with the Carabao Cup final on the horizon against Liverpool on March 16. But in the meantime, The Magpies will need to keep their European charge on track as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League table.

But their injury list has been growing longer in recent weeks with each of the last three matches seeing a player forced off due to injury. Joelinton went off in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham before Sven Botman was withdrawn in the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal. Anthony Gordon missed the trip to Birmingham due to injury as Dan Burn went off in that game to take Newcastle’s injury list up to six heading into a crucial run of games.

Here’s how things stand and when Newcastle’s players are expected to return based on what Howe has suggested.

Dan Burn

Dan Burn was withdrawn in the 55th minute of Newcastle’s 3-2 win at Birmingham with a groin issue. The severity of the issue was not immediately clear but was enough to force the defender off.

What Eddie Howe said

Speaking about Burn’s injury, Howe said: “The initial look on Dan wasn't positive, but he again had a scan, the scan was good. He's improved a lot very quickly this week, so he'll be very close this weekend.”

Expected return date

February 15: Manchester City (A)

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon played the full match of Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Arsenal but was left out of the matchday squad at Birmingham due to a quad injury. The issue was described as ‘minor’ by club sources and Gordon has since returned to full training - strongly hinting at his availability.

What Eddie Howe said

When asked if Gordon would be available for the Man City trip, Howe said: “Anthony should be fine, yeah he's trained this week, no problems. It was a thigh problem, but he responded well to treatment over the weekend and is training well.”

Expected return date

February 15: Manchester City (A)

Sven Botman

Sven Botman was forced off in the closing stages of the win over Arsenal with a knee issue and was subsequently rested for the trip to Birmingham City. The injury came after Botman spent over 10 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury but his latest blow is understood to be unrelated to his previous issue.

What Eddie Howe said

Ahead of the Manchester City match, Howe said: “Good news on the scan that [Botman] had after the injury, we don't think there's any long-term issue there. Short-term there's still a bit of pain for him, so we think he will miss this weekend but hopefully won't be far away for the following games.”

Expected return date

February 23: Nottingham Forest (H)

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes has been out for around a month with a thigh injury picked up in the 3-1 win over Bromley in the FA Cup third round. The initial prognosis was around five weeks on the sidelines, which is roughly how long Barnes has been out.

What Eddie Howe said

Discussing Barnes injury, Howe said: “Yeah, not far [from returning]. He's doing really well. I'm really pleased with how he's looked. So, yeah, he's another player that's close to being in contention."

Expected return date

February 23: Nottingham Forest (H)

Joelinton

Joelinton has been ruled out for the last two matches after picking up a knee injury in the defeat to Fulham earlier this month. The Brazilian is set to miss the upcoming matches against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool but could be back in contention in time for the Brighton match in the FA Cup.

What Eddie Howe said

When asked if Joelinton would be back in time for the Carabao Cup final, Howe said: “ We hope by that time he will be back fit and available. He's making good progress. Joe, when he approaches his injury recovery, is very positive, very driven to get back and to shave time off the estimated target that he's given, which is a great thing, but also we need to control that and make sure that he comes back in a really good place.”

Expected return date

March 2: Brighton (H)

Jamaal Lascelles

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has been out since last March following an ACL injury that required surgery. The defender is back on the grass but is still around a month away from being back in contention.

What Eddie Howe said

Howe said last week: “We have Jamaal Lascelles still working his way back to fitness. He's still going to be a few weeks behind where we are currently.”

Expected return date

March 16: Liverpool (N)