Antonio Barreca backtracks on social media after Newcastle United dig

Antonio Barreca has backtracked on social media - after taking a dig at Newcastle United.

The full-back has featured just once for the Magpies since penning a half-season loan deal from Monaco, in a brief cameo off the bench during the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

And the 24-year-old was seemingly growing frustrated with his lack of opportunities on Tyneside, and took a dig at Newcastle on his Instagram account yesterday afternoon.

He posted an image of him training, along with the cheeky caption: "Ehy @nufc I'm here too! Have you forgotten?"

However, he later amended his post and updated it with a new caption, reading: "I'm doing my best to be ready for the first chance!!"

Barreca's lack of game time has, in part, been down to the fine form of Matt Ritchie in his left wing-back role.