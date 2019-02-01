Antonio Barreca poised for Newcastle United debut at Wembley

Antonio Barreca has been added to Newcastle United's squad for the club's game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Barreca yesterday joined on a half-season loan from Monaco.

The 23-year-old could make his debut at Wembley, though Mohamed Diame, Paul Dummett, Ki Sung-yeung and Jonjo Shelvey will not be involed.

"Diame has been training, but he's not ready for the game," said manager Rafa Benitez.

"Dummett, Ki, Elliot and Shelvey are very close. I'#m quite positive, because they're very close now, and hopefully they will be available against Wolves.

“Barreca is in the squad, so if he has to play tomorrow, he can play."

Miguel Almiron, signed from Atlanta United yesterday for a club-record fee, is waiting on a work permit.