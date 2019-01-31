Antonio Barreca reacts to his move to Newcastle United as Rafa Benitez breaks his silence on transfers

Antonio Barreca has spoken about his move to Newcastle United.

The left-back has joined the club on a loan from Monaco.

Barreca's loan has an option for United to make the move permanent in the summer.

The 23-year-old said: "I am very happy to be here. I have accepted this challenge with a great deal of enthusiasm and I can’t wait to start.

"I know that Newcastle is a big and historic club. I know that the people here really love football and that the fans are really behind the team. I think that the Premier League is the best league, so for me this is further motivation to do well."

Rafa Benitez has refused to discuss transfers since Boxing Day, when he said he was "worried".

However, United manager has broken his silence and spoken about the arrival of Barreca, who joined Monaco from Torino last summer.

"The left-back/left-wing-back position is one we've been looking to strengthen for a while, and he's an Italy Under-21 international who we know has quality, good delivery and is good going forward," said Benitez.

"He has the attributes, he has the quality and he has the characteristics that we look for.

"Now we must see how quickly he can adapt, but we will try to help him and if he can give us more competition in this area, and more quality in the final third with his deliveries, the only thing I can see is a positive."