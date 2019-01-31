Antonio Barreca reveals what he learnt about Newcastle United from Manchester City win

New signing Antonio Barreca was blown away by Newcastle United’s win over Manchester City.

The left-back today joined the club on loan from Monaco.

And Barreca watched highlights of Newcastle’s 2-1 win over the Premier League champions as the proposed deal was formalised.

“I saw the highlights – the team seemed to be very united, they fought for every ball and never gave up, even though they went behind early on,” said Barreca, who could be involved in tomorrow’s game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

“This shows that they have real team spirit.”

Antonio Barreca.

Asked about the Tottenham game, Barreca said; “I will be going out to show what I’m capable of over the next few days and then it will be up to the manager to decide if he wants to put me in the team.”

Attack-minded Barreca – who started his career at Torino – feels that he’s ready for the Premier League.

“I feel ready to play in the Premier League, and I can’t wait to get started,” said the 23-year-old. “I like to play an attacking game. I like to get forward as much as possible, to get to the byline and cross the ball, and I like to take on opponents – that’s what I do best. So I hope to show my qualities here.”

Barreca is looking forward to learning from United manager Rafa Benitez.

“He did really well in Italy, and I think that he’s a very good manager with a lot of experience,” said Barreca. “He’s showing what he is able to do in the Premier League, and that’s not easy at all."