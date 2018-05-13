Antonio Conte: 'Newcastle outplayed us and showed great desire'

Antonio Conte says Newcastle United “outplayed” his Chelsea team.

Rafa Benitez’s side won 3-0 at St James’s Park to end the season in 10th place. Chelsea missed out on a Champions League place.

Ayoze Perez netted twice and Dwight Gayle also found the net, and Chelsea manager Conte said; “For sure, we didn’t play a good game, but from the start, Newcastle outplayed us in many aspects.

“Newcastle showed great desire, a great will to fight, a great will to take three points and to finish this season in the best possible way. I’m sure we can do better.”

Asked if his team were more focused on the FA Cup final against Manchester United, Conte said: “For sure, we must change, because if we think we can play a game like this in the final of the FA Cup, we don’t have a chance.

“But we have six days to change our approach, our desire, our will to fight. For this, I’m the first person to answer, because I am the coach of this team. After a game like this, I am the first person to answer for this bad game.

“I repeat, Newcastle out-played us and they deserved to win. But I’m the first person to answer for this.”

Chelsea won the Premier League title last season.

“I like to play to win and this is my first season that I didn’t win the title,” said Conte. “When I start a season, I have always won.”