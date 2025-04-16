Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall has responded to claims the club have agreed a deal to sign Antonio Cordero.

Newcastle have been in talks to sign Cordero since the turn of the year and even flew the Malaga winger and his family over to Tyneside in January.

Now, it has been claimed that the 18-year-old has agreed to join The Magpies on a free transfer once his contract at the Spanish second-tier side expires in the summer.

Newcastle faced stiff competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for Cordero’s signature.

Fabrizio Romano confirms first Newcastle United summer transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Newcastle have completed the deal to sign Cordero.

He tweeted: “Newcastle have completed deal to sign Spanish 18 year old talent Antonio Cordero from Malaga, here we go! Announcement set to take place for Cordero to join #NUFC project.

“Barça and Real Madrid were both keen on signing Cordero; he picked Newcastle.”

Antonio Cordero 2024-25 stats

Cordero is enjoying a breakthrough season with Malaga, making 33 appearances across all competitions. He has started 18 matches, contributing with five goals and six assists.

He has also been a regular in Spain’s Under-19s side this season with two goals and two assists in six European Under-19s Championship qualifying appearances.

Jason Tindall reacts to Antonio Cordero reports

Newcastle assistant manager Tindall was questioned directly about Cordero in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s match against Crystal Palace.

While the 47-year-old wouldn’t confirm or deny the transfer claims, he did give some added information about the club’s recruitment plans.

“I know the club is scouring Europe to try and find some of the best talent that's out there and I'm sure as soon as we have any more updates or news on that then you guys will be the first to hear about it,” he said.

Paul Mitchell’s ‘essential’ recruitment plan

Newcastle have already agreed a deal that will see Vakhtang Salia join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August. Salia is set to be loaned out by Newcastle for the 2025-26 campaign and the plan for Cordero would be to do the same.

Following the confirmation of the deal with Salia, Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell said: “Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”